Kolkata, India

A forensic report submitted in Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital rape case has revealed that no evidence of struggle or resistance was found at the crime scene. The incident, in which a trainee medic was raped and murdered in the capital city of the eastern Indian state of West Bengal in August this year, had triggered massive movements and protests across the country. A report by the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), submitted to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has now raised some serious questions.

Advertisment

The report stated that experts found no evidence of scuffle or assault between the deceased and the attacker at the scene. Similarly, no such signs were found inside the seminar room as well.

The body of the deceased doctor was found inside the seminar hall on August 9. The CBI had filed a charge sheet against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy, in this case. Roy was identified as a civic volunteer linked to the Kolkata Police.

According to media reports, CFSL experts from Delhi analysed and examined the crime scene, including the mattress, on August 14, where the doctor had been reportedly assaulted.

Advertisment

Also read: Parents of Kolkata rape-murder victim `heartbroken` after RG Kar hospital ex-principal granted bail

"The cut mark portions observed on this mattress were reasonably corresponding to the head and lower abdomen area of an injured victim who stated or happens to be lying on this mattress," the CFSL report mentioned.

"However, the evidence of a possible struggle shown by the victim with the assailant or fight in between them was found missing in the shown area of occurrence, i.e., the wooden stage mattress and the adjoining area inside the seminar hall," it further said.

Advertisment

The report and its findings have now led to speculations on social media, with some raising doubts about whether the crime scene was altered before experts could examine it.

Also read: Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Polygraph test of 7 including main accused begins

One user wrote on X, “Appears a big conspiracy to me, the evidences and crime scene was already altered even before the local staff knew about it. Well whatever is the case, one thing remains the same that chances of criminals being punished by Court are very low in our judicial system.”

“This report was submitted in September. I don't understand how the case hearings after that have not taken this into consideration or if taken then why the charge sheet wasn't filed,” a second user wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)