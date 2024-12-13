Kolkata, India

The parents of the junior doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in the Indian city of Kolkata expressed their heartbreak and disappointment after two accused in the case were granted bail on Friday (Dec 13).

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the medical college, and Abhijit Mondol, the former officer in charge of the Tala police station, were released on Friday by a local court in Sealdah.

The parents criticised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying it seemed as though the "system" was failing them.

“We thought the CBI would speed up the investigation and bring those responsible to justice,” the victim’s mother told news agency PTI.

“But now, with the accused being granted bail, it feels like the system is failing us. Every day, we wonder if this will be another case in which the powerful escape without punishment.”

The victim's father echoed the sentiment, saying, “We are heartbroken. We trusted the CBI to deliver justice, but now we are left wondering if we will ever see justice for our daughter.”

The court granted bail to Ghosh and Mondol as the CBI failed to submit a charge sheet within the mandatory 90-day period. Both were released on a surety bond of ₹2,000 (23.58 USD) each and were instructed to cooperate with the CBI whenever summoned.

However, Sandip Ghosh will remain in custody due to his involvement in a separate case concerning alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College.

The incident, which happened on August 9, sparked widespread protests across the country. Kolkata police arrested Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, a day after the junior doctor’s murder.

Authorities accused the police of “tampering with evidence” and facilitating the rushed cremation of the victim, despite her family’s request for a second autopsy. The officer in charge was also accused of delaying the filing of the First Information Report (FIR) in the case.

(With inputs from agencies)