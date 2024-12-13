New Delhi, India

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday (Dec 13) that three Indian students were murdered in Canada in the last week or so, adding, it was in touch with the victims' families and the local authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Three Indian students have been murdered in violent crimes. We are saddened by these terrible tragedies that have struck our nationals in Canada. We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families. Our High Commission in Ottawa and Consulates in Toronto and Vancouver are in touch with the families and extending all possible help in the matter."

Jaiswal added that the safety, security, and welfare of Indian nationals, particularly students, in Canada was of paramount importance.

India urges its nationals to exercise extreme caution in Canada

"We have also issued an advisory for our nationals and Indian students to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant in the way of deteriorating security environment in Canada as a result of the growing incidents of hate crimes and criminal violence," Jaiswal further told reporters.

"There are approximately over 450,000 (4.5 lakh) Indian students in Canada. Of all the Indian students studying abroad, Canada makes up the majority of it. Apart from that, the Indian community in Canada is also very huge. We had issued an advisory a while back for Indians in Canada, warning them of the dire situation there," the foreign ministry spokesperson added.

20-year-old Indian student shot dead in Edmonton

The identity of only one Indian student out of the total of three who died in the last week or so is known. A report by the news agency ANI on Friday said that the victim was identified as 20-year-old Harshandeep Singh.

Singh was shot dead in Edmonton on December 6. Two individuals, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both aged 30, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the crime.

