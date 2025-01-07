In a shocking incident from India's Madhya Pradesh, a 25-year-old junior doctor was allegedly raped by one of her colleagues at an abandoned hostel in a government-run medical college, said the police.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday (Jan 5) in Gwalior city and according to the reports, the accused, aged 25, was also arrested, said the police on Monday (Jan 6).

The victim, who was set to appear for an exam, was staying in the girls' hostel of the Gajraraja Medical College, said City Superintendent of Police Ashok Jadon.

The accused called the woman to meet him at an old hostel for boys, which is now lying abandoned, said Jadon.

She was later threatened and raped upon reaching the uninhabited facility, said the police.

The accused is also a junior doctor and studied with the victim.

The victim lodged a complaint at Kampu police station in Gwalior, prompting authorities to arrest the accused and charge him under applicable laws, according to police.

Further probe is underway into the incident.

RG Kar case

This comes months after a postgraduate trainee doctor was found brutally raped and murdered on the premises of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, located in the capital of West Bengal.

Following the incident, junior doctors from across the state, outraged by the brutal incident, intensified calls for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to step in and demand strict punishment for those responsible.

The Calcutta High Court directed the transfer of the investigation to the CBI, which subsequently took over the case.

As part of the investigation, the CBI arrested two individuals, Sandeep Ghosh, the former principal of the college, and Abhijeet Mondal, an officer at the Tala police station. Both were accused of attempting to destroy evidence related to the case.

Additionally, Ghosh is facing a separate investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding financial irregularities that occurred during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies)