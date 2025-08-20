The first teaser for Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Bads Of Bollywood (The Ba*ds of Bollywood), is finally out. The show is one of the most anticipated Bollywood series of the year and focuses on the story of an outsider navigating their way through the Hindi film industry. The show will have cameos from some of India's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

What is The Ba***ds of Bollywood about?

The show will be a self-aware parody of Bollywood, while not shying away from the dark side of the film industry, and promises audiences an insider look at the workings of the Hindi film industry. The show will focus on industry outsiders played by Lakshya along with his friends, as they navigate their careers. Bobby Deol will be playing a big star in the show; it has been rumoured that it will be a parody version of himself. So far, the only other confirmed cameos in the show are Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar.

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Set against a filmy backdrop, the first glimpse signals a generational shift, where the romance of the past meets the vision of a new storyteller. The Ba*ds of Bollywood is a genre-defying series that blends self-awareness with cheeky humour.”

The Ba*ds of Bollywood's cast and cameos

Aryan Khan co-created and co-wrote the show along with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan. Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma serve as executive producers. The rest of the supporting cast includes Raghav Juyal, Gautami Kapoor, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa, Vijayant Kohli, and Anya Singh. The show is co-produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Netflix, marking their fifth collaboration.

The Ba*ds of Bollywood release details