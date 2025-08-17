Aryan Khan is almost here with his much-anticipated debut series, Ba***ds of Bollywood, and it promises to be a wild ride. Just a day after his father, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, hosted an #AskSRK session on X and teased fans about the upcoming Netflix show, the makers have now released a new teaser. Written and directed by Aryan, the show marks his official entry into the chaotic and fantasised world of Bollywood.

Ba***ds Of Bollywood FIRST Look:

On Sunday (Aug 17), Netflix released a new teaser featuring Aryan, who is seen narrating a romantic story with the iconic Mohabbatein song playing in the background. As he describes the tale of a girl and a boy, Aryan appears on screen and, in a humorous twist, he says, “Zyaada ho gaya na? Aadat daalo... kyunki mera show bhi thoda zyaada hai,” (“Too much, wasn’t it? Get used to it, because my show is a bit too much”).

He goes on to say, “Aur hai kis baare mein? Bollywood. Jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya. Toh main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar aur thoda sa vaar.” (“And what’s it about? Bollywood. You have loved and attacked. So I’ll do the same, lots of love, and a little bit of attack). The preview of the show will be out on Aug 20.

SRK has shared the teaser on X and wrote,'' Aap ne maanga aur Netflix ne poora kar diya….yeh thoda zyaada ho gaya nahi? Par aadat daal lo…..kyunki….The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20.''

Lakshya also makes an appearance as the actor in the teaser. The actor made his acting debut with Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's Kill.

Shah Rukh Khan cameo in Aryan's Ba***ds Of Bollywood?

Shah Rukh has been promoting his son's debut show from the very beginning. During the Ask SRK session on X on Saturday(Aug 16), the actor confirmed that he will make an appearance in Netflix's fourthcoming show. Replying to a fan who asked if he would make an appearance in Aryan's show, the Zero actor said,“Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan’s series. They’ve been very gracious and loving toward him. Main toh hun hi… Haq see!"

Apart from SRK, many popular Indian celebrities will reportedly make cameos in Aryan Khan's debut show. The star-studded list includes Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and many others.

What is Ba***ds Of Bollywood about?