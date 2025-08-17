The makers of Prabhas' upcoming horror comedy, The Raja Saab, addressed the workers' payment issues on social media. The film is scheduled to release in early 2026.
Prabhas' much-awaited film, The Raja Saab, has been making headlines ever since the announcement was made. The horror-comedy, which has been delayed for quite some time, is now grabbing attention in regard to the workers' payment issues. Now the makers of the film have responded to the matter and shared an explanation about it.
People Media Factory, the producers of The Raja Saab, took to X and issued a statement. The statement read, "People Media Factory has disbursed approximately Rs 60 crore over the past 12 months towards daily wage workers engaged in BTL/production activities. In addition, around Rs 1 crore remains payable for schedules worked during July. This amount of Rs 60 crore does not include monthly contract associates who are on monthly remuneration across various crafts, which accounts for an additional Rs 30 crores. These contract associates’ payments are fully current. Furthermore, this figure excludes the remunerations of key technicians, artists, vendors, VFX teams, and location-related expenses."
The statement added, “The delay has occurred due to the unavailability of workers over the past two weeks, due to the sudden strike, and as the next schedule did not commence.” According to a report by Economic Times, Delhi-based Ivy Entertainment filed a case in the Delhi High Court against co-producer People Media Factory over alleged contractual breaches in the film's production.
The Raja Saab follows a young man who wants to sell his ancestral property to get himself out of debt, but he soon comes to realise things won't be so easy as the house is haunted by the spirit of his ancestor. Written and directed by Maruthi, known for his work on films like Manchi Rojulochaie and Prati Roju Pandage. Prabhas will be playing a double role in the film.
The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Anupam Kher, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Murali Sharma, and Yogi Babu. The movie is currently in production and is expected to hit the big screen worldwide in 2026.
Speaking with The Great Andhra, the film's producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared that the movie's release date may be pushed back to early 2026 because they prefer the movie to hit theatres during the festive season of Sankranthi. The Raja Saab was initially set for a December 2025 release. He also shared that The Raja Saab is expected to wrap filming this October.