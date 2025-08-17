Prabhas' much-awaited film, The Raja Saab, has been making headlines ever since the announcement was made. The horror-comedy, which has been delayed for quite some time, is now grabbing attention in regard to the workers' payment issues. Now the makers of the film have responded to the matter and shared an explanation about it.

The Raja Saab makers clear the air about the payment issues

People Media Factory, the producers of The Raja Saab, took to X and issued a statement. The statement read, "People Media Factory has disbursed approximately Rs 60 crore over the past 12 months towards daily wage workers engaged in BTL/production activities. In addition, around Rs 1 crore remains payable for schedules worked during July. This amount of Rs 60 crore does not include monthly contract associates who are on monthly remuneration across various crafts, which accounts for an additional Rs 30 crores. These contract associates’ payments are fully current. Furthermore, this figure excludes the remunerations of key technicians, artists, vendors, VFX teams, and location-related expenses."

The statement added, “The delay has occurred due to the unavailability of workers over the past two weeks, due to the sudden strike, and as the next schedule did not commence.” According to a report by Economic Times, Delhi-based Ivy Entertainment filed a case in the Delhi High Court against co-producer People Media Factory over alleged contractual breaches in the film's production.

All about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab follows a young man who wants to sell his ancestral property to get himself out of debt, but he soon comes to realise things won't be so easy as the house is haunted by the spirit of his ancestor. Written and directed by Maruthi, known for his work on films like Manchi Rojulochaie and Prati Roju Pandage. Prabhas will be playing a double role in the film.

The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Anupam Kher, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Murali Sharma, and Yogi Babu. The movie is currently in production and is expected to hit the big screen worldwide in 2026.

Why The Raja Saab has been shifted to 2026 for release?