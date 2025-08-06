/The Raja Saab: Prabhas starrer has a 4.5 hour raw cut, release date likely to shift

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated upcoming Telugu releases. The movie is currently in production and is expected to hit the big screen worldwide in 2026. In a recent interview, the film's producer TG Vishwa Prasad shared that the movie's release date may be pushed back to early 2026 because they prefer the movie to hit theatres during the festive season of Sankranthi. The Raja Saab was initially set for a December 2025 release. Prasad also revealed that the first raw cut of the film is a whopping 4.5 hours long.

Why is the Raja Saab release delayed

Speaking with Great Andhra, TG Vishwa Prasad shared that the movie's stakeholders want to push back the release to cash in on the festive season, and that the movie's first raw cut is around 4.5 hours long and that the film will be trimmed down at the discretion of director Maruthi. He also shared that The Raja Saab is expected to wrap filming this October.



Long runtimes for first cuts of films are nothing new, so we can expect the final product to be significantly trimmed down when it finally releases.

What is The Raja Saab about?

The Raja Saab follows a young man who wants to sell his ancestral property to get himself out of debt, but he soon comes to realise things won't be so easy as the house is haunted by the spirit of his ancestor.

The movie is a romantic comedy horror, marking the first time Prabhas will be doing a horror film. The movie is written and directed by Maruthi, known for his work on films like Manchi Rojulochaie and Prati Roju Pandage. Prabhas will be playing a double role in the film.

The Raja Saab's star-studded cast

The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Anupam Kher, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Murali Sharma, and Yogi Babu. Nayanthara will have a cameo appearance in the film. The Raja Saab will be released worldwide on January 7th, 2026