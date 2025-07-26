/Prabhas' Spirit update: Actor to begin filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's most anticipated directorial, Spirit, which will feature Prabhas in the lead, has always been the talk of the town. Be it the controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone's exit from the film or fans' demand, when will the shoot begin? Now, amid this, the Animal director has himself given an update about the film and revealed when the filming will begin.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga gives an update on Prabhas starrer Spirit

As per several reports, Spirit will begin rolling out by the last week of this year. Prabhas will also be joining the shoot on the first scheduled day itself, and the work will progress without any breaks.

Also Read: Empire of Light star Michael Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

Several fan club pages also shared the update on this. As per the pages, the team of Spirit will be in North America for a month for a scheduled shoot. Spirit will reportedly be made on a grand scale with a massive budget.

All about Spirit: Release date, controversies, and more

Spirit will feature Prabhas in a fierce and intense role. The highly anticipated film, which was officially announced in 2021, is currently in the pre-production stage.

Also Read: Rapper GloRilla criticises police after being arrested for drug possession

For the unversed, recently, Triptii Dimri was announced as the female lead of the film after reports of Deepika Padukone walking out of the project emerged. Later, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took an indirect dig at the Pathaan actress for leaking certain aspects of the film. He stated, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But, by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?. As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it".

As per reports, Deepika allegedly requested an 8-hour workday, which translates to only 6 hours of actual shoot time. She also demanded a hefty fee of Rs 20 crore for her role and a percentage of her film's profits. She even refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.