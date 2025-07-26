/Empire of Light star Michael Ward charged with rape and sexual assault

Actor Michael Ward, who is best known for his roles in Empire of Light and The Old Guard, has landed himself in legal soup after he has reportedly been charged with rape and sexual assault in an incident related to a woman that occurred in January 2023. The police authorities and the actor have issued a statement regarding this.

What will Michael Ward say now, and what statement did he give?

As per reports, the Metropolitan Police Service has confirmed that the actor now faces two counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. According to reports, prosecutors have authorized the charges following an investigation by Metropolitan Police detectives.

Reports suggest that Detective Superintendent Scott Ware has said, "Our specialist officers continue to support the woman who has come forward- we know investigations of this nature can have a significant impact on those who make reports".

After being charged, Michael Ward has denied the charges and stated that he had previously cooperated with the police for a thorough investigation, and he has full faith that it will lead to his name being cleared. According to a report in Deadline, Michael Ward has been dropped by his UK agent at Olivia Bell Management, and his client page is no longer available on the company's website. He is represented by CAA in the US. Michael Ward will reportedly be appearing in court for a hearing on August 28 this year.

All about Michael Ward

Michael Ward was born in Jamaica and later moved to Hackney, East London, when he was younger. During his college days, he began his career in the showbiz industry through modelling and later landed roles in music videos for artists such as Lilly Allen and Tom Walker. He then made his film debut in Brotherhood in 2016.

His notable works in films include Blue Story and The Old Guard. Good, Thanks, You?, Empire of Light, The Book of Clarence, and Bob Marley: One Love, among others. While in Television, he has featured in shows including The A List and Top Boy, among others.