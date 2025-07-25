Fantastic Four star Vanessa Kirby opens up about filming Avengers: Doomsday while pregnant 'Utterly Amazing'

Actress Vanessa Kirby, who made her MCU debut in the recently released The Fantastic Four: First Steps as Sue Storm, opened up about her next big project, Avengers: Doomsday, where she and the rest of the cast of First Steps will be reprising their roles as Marvel's First Family. Kirby spoke about her experience on the sets of Doomsday and working with directors Joe and Anthony Russo while pregnant. The actress is expecting her first child with boyfriend Paul Rabil.

Kirby praises Marvel team and the Russo Brothers

Speaking about filming Avengers: Doomsday on the Happy Sad Confused podcast she shared, "As you know, I'm pregnant and it's been the coolest thing to be shooting an Avengers movie while pregnant, and they've been utterly amazing," she said, before referring to the movie's directors, the Russo Brothers, as well as Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. "The Russos and Kevin and the whole team. It's been very cool to do that."

Robert Downey Jr returns as Doctor Doom

Avengers: Doomsday will see the return of Robert Downey Jr to the MCU. The actor has played the role of Tony Stark/Iron Man since the franchise kicked off in 2008 and was last seen in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. The actor will be playing the role of the iconic Marvel villain Doctor Doom, who will be the main antagonist that the Avengers will have to beat.

Multiverse war to unite X-Men and Fantastic Four

In the comics, Doctor Doom is a genius scientist and inventor who wears a special suit that grants him super strength and speed. In Doomsday, it is reported that he has an army of superhero variants from across the multiverse under his command, and this forces the Avengers to team up with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to stop him.

As for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, the movie has been receiving rave reviews since its release. The movie is directed by Matt Shakman, and the rest of the main cast includes Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Julia Garner.

