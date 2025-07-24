The Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credit scene leaks online, details inside

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and ahead of its worldwide release, its post-credit scene has leaked online. The movie will kick off Phase Six of the MCU.
Ahead of its worldwide release, the post-credits for Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps has leaked online. The movie has been released in France, Indonesia, Italy, and the Netherlands recently, and several screenshots from the movie's post-credit scene have found their way online. First Steps will mark the MCU debut of Marvel's superhero team, The Fantastic Four.
The movie is the first entry in Phase Six of the MCU and will tie into the events of Avengers: Doomsday. From the leaks, it is clear that one of the post-credit scenes will focus on Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom. This is not a surprise, considering that First Steps director Matt Shakman had confirmed that the movie's post-credits scene was filmed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo and that it ties into the events of Doomsday in a recent interview.
In the comics, Victor Von Doom is from the fictional European country of Latveria. He is a genius scientist and master of sorcery who wants to unite humanity under his rule. He wears a specially created suit that grants him super strength, speed and the power of flight.
In Avengers: Doomsday, Earth's mightiest heroes will have to team up with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to take on Doctor Doom and his army of Avengers variants from across the multiverse.
As for Fantastic Four: The First Steps, the movie is set in an alternate dimension, where the group are household names. But when a cosmic entity called Galactus targets their planet for consumption, they are in a race against time to save their world.
The movie stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 25 July 2025.