The Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credit scene leaks online, details inside

Ahead of its worldwide release, the post-credits for Marvel's The Fantastic Four: First Steps has leaked online. The movie has been released in France, Indonesia, Italy, and the Netherlands recently, and several screenshots from the movie's post-credit scene have found their way online. First Steps will mark the MCU debut of Marvel's superhero team, The Fantastic Four.

A surprise appearance from a familiar face (Spoilers)

The movie is the first entry in Phase Six of the MCU and will tie into the events of Avengers: Doomsday. From the leaks, it is clear that one of the post-credit scenes will focus on Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom. This is not a surprise, considering that First Steps director Matt Shakman had confirmed that the movie's post-credits scene was filmed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo and that it ties into the events of Doomsday in a recent interview.

Who is Doctor Doom?

In the comics, Victor Von Doom is from the fictional European country of Latveria. He is a genius scientist and master of sorcery who wants to unite humanity under his rule. He wears a specially created suit that grants him super strength, speed and the power of flight.

In Avengers: Doomsday, Earth's mightiest heroes will have to team up with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to take on Doctor Doom and his army of Avengers variants from across the multiverse.

What to expect in Fantastic Four?

As for Fantastic Four: The First Steps, the movie is set in an alternate dimension, where the group are household names. But when a cosmic entity called Galactus targets their planet for consumption, they are in a race against time to save their world.

The movie stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 25 July 2025.