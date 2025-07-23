Fantastic Four star Pedro Pascal reflects on his look in Wonder Woman 1984: 'I was so appalled'

Pedro Pascal is gearing up for the release of Marvel's The Fantastic Four: The First Steps, where he will be portraying the iconic superhero Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic. But this is not Pascal's first foray into the superhero genre. The actor played the DC villain Maxwell Lord in 2020's Wonder Woman 1984. The movie ended up being panned by critics and audiences and failed to make an impact at the box office. However, what bothered Pedro Pascal about the film was the clean-shaven look he sported on screen.

Pedro Pascal on his look in Wonder Woman 1984

During an interview with LADbible, he shared, “I grow such shit facial hair, but if I were to shave it all off… I really look very awful. Strongly disagree with a clean-shaven me. I was so appalled by the way I look in Wonder Woman 1984. I loved the movie, but I was so appalled by the way that I looked that I never have gone back unless it were completely necessary."

Fantastic Four early reviews and box office projections

While fans have their issues with Wonder Woman 1984, Pedro Pascal was not one of them. The actor will be sporting a moustache in Fantastic Four: First Steps. The movie has been receiving rave reviews from early screenings and is being hailed as a return to form for Marvel. The movie is projected to take in somewhere between $100 million and $110 million in its opening weekend from the US markets and somewhere between $90 million and $100 million internationally.

What is the Fantastic Four about?

The movie is set in an alternate dimension, where the Fantastic Four are household names. But when a cosmic entity called Galactus targets their planet for consumption, they are in a race against time to save their world.

The team includes Reed Richards (Mr Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), who all gain superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a space mission. The Fantastic Four: The First Steps is scheduled to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 25 July 2025.

