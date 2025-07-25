/The Fantastic Four: First Steps movie review - Marvel is back to claim its supremacy at the box office with its first family

There has been enough representation of The Fantastic Four in pop culture. My earliest memory is of the animated series on TV. Of course, there were some underwhelming films too that came out in the early 2000s. In the post-pandemic era, as Marvel tries to reboot and revive its lost glory, The Fantastic Four: First Steps fits well in the larger scheme of things. It takes the audience, new and loyalists included, back in time and narrates the story of Marvel’s first family. It changes some of our earlier perceptions of the four superheroes from Earth 828, adds certain new elements, and makes it a formidable franchise that hopefully will see more films in the future. Does it make for a thrilling ride, though? Let’s find out.

The Plot

The Fantastic Four, comprising of Reed Richards, Sue Storm, Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm, are treated as demi-gods or celebrities by the inhabitants of Earth-828. The astronauts have gained superhuman abilities from exposure to cosmic rays during a space mission four years ago. The team is now protectors of Earth, even as Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, and Sue Storm, also known as Invisible Woman, are gearing up to welcome a new member to their family —a baby. And while Reed and Sue, along with uncles Ben and Johnny, gear up to welcome their new baby and make their home in Baxtar Tower, there is an imminent threat that could end the world completely.

As the Silver Surfer arrives to tell them that Galactus will soon consume their planet, the Fantastic Four must act fast to protect themselves and the planet. A brief yet dangerous encounter with Galactus makes them realize that the gigantic villain does not want the planet but Reed and Sue’s son more.

When they refuse the trade off, and come back to Earth, there are questioned on morality and responsibility by people who have worshipped the four for years. Would giving up their son be the only way out to save billions or would the Fantastic Four come together as a family and fight Galactus, forms the rest of the story.

What works

The aesthetics, the performances by the lead cast, the premise, the thrill are all intact in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Pedro Pascal, an unlikely name, to play the dynamic, charming Mister Fantastic, plays his part well. Pascal, the new favourite of filmmakers in Hollywood (he is everywhere) plays a conflicted Reed, who knows what’s the right thing to do but is torn between responsibility, greater good and familial bonding. Playing his wife, Vanessa Kirby plays The Invisible Woman with conviction and brings gravitas to the story and to the team of fantastic four. Joseph Quinn, who shined in Gladiator II last year, plays the charming, boyish Johnny aka Human Torch with perfection. With a retro-futuristic vibe going on, The Fantastic Four takes you back in time yet holds your attention with its smart storytelling. Galactus (Ralph Ineson) is perhaps the most dangerous of the MCU villains and his calm demenour and reasoning will remind you of Thanos from Avengers.

What does not work

In the end, it is a very predictable story that takes away a lot of the surprise element. Once it is established that Galactus is keener to get the baby than the planet, there is not much left to explore in the story. No twists, no shock value, no major dramatic superhero moment, The Fantastic Four ultimately is a middling affair.

Final verdict

I have to be honest, I enjoyed the dark humour of Thunderbolts more than Fantastic Four, but I may be an exception to the rule. The Fantastic Four, however, sets the stage well for Avengers: Doomsday (don’t miss the post-credit scene) and ends on a cliff hanger, which will make the audience wait for the next installment.

Director Matt Shakman’s earnest effort at reviving The Fantastic Four and setting the stage for Marvel’s comeback to supremacy in Superhero universe is evident. The scale is huge, the actors all in great form and an age-old story that never ceases to thrill- The Fantastic Four: First Steps has the potential of becoming the new blockbuster this season.