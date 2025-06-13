/The Raja Saab teaser leaks online, makers warn of strict legal action

The first teaser for the highly anticipated Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab has leaked online ahead of its planned release on June 16th. People Media Factory, the producers of the film, have issued a statement saying they will take strict action against anyone who shares the teaser online.

Taking to X, they posted, “Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found… We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience… Let’s celebrate responsibly. Be aware.” The source of the leak has not been identified.

A new genre for Prabhas

The movie is a romantic comedy horror, marking the first time Prabhas will be doing a horror film. The movie is written and directed by Maruthi, known for his work on films like Manchi Rojulochaie and Prati Roju Pandage. Prabhas will be playing a double role in the film.

Along with The Raja Saab, Prabhas has a few big projects in his lineup. He will have an extended cameo in the upcoming mythological film Kannappa. He will be playing the lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

What is The Raja Saab about?

The Raja Saab follows a young man who wants to sell his ancestral property to get himself out of debt, but he soon comes to realise things won't be so easy as the house is haunted by the spirit of his ancestor.

The cinematography for the film was helmed by Karthik Palani, edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and the music was composed by National Award winner Thaman S.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Anupam Kher, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Murali Sharma, and Yogi Babu. Nayanthara will have a cameo appearance in the film.

The Raja Saab has a reported budget of ₹350 crores($40 million) and is currently in post-production. The movie will be dubbed in all major Indian languages and will be released worldwide on December 5, 2025.

