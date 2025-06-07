/Deepika Padukone was reportedly dropped from Spirit over 10 per cent profit share demand

Since news broke that Deepika Padukone was dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit, starring Prabhas, and replaced with Triptii Dimri, there has been a lot of speculation about the decision. Now, according to a new report, Deepika demanded a 10 per cent profit share from the film and ₹25 crores($2.9 million)as her fee for 35 days of shooting.

High demands and creative differences

According to a report by News18, Deepika had “demanded ₹25 crores for approximately 35 days of shoot, along with a 10% profit share”. In addition to this, the actress reportedly refused to deliver dialogues in Telugu and had high entourage expenses. Deepika, who recently became a mother, reportedly demanded that she would not shoot more than eight hours a day so that she could spend time with her daughter.

In the report, a source revealed, “Contrary to speculation, her restricted filming schedule of under 8 hours a day was never the primary issue. In filmmaking, working hours are fluid and depend on location, lighting, and various technical factors. You could shoot for 2 hours or 8, depending on the scene."

“What truly matters is flexibility, collaboration, and respect for the craft. It’s about commitment. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga believes actors speaking their own lines builds authenticity and emotional connect with the audience.”

Post-exit controversy

After Deepika's exit from the project, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X to call out the actress for allegedly leaking plot details from the film via a news article.

“When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are... Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?”

Spirit is being co-produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. The film is currently in pre-production and is expected to be released in 2027.

