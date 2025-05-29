Ajay Devgn backs 8-hour shift for mothers on film sets amid Deepika Padukone- Sandeep Vanga row: ‘Honest filmmakers will not have problems’

Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn backed the 8-hour shifts for mothers amid reports of Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit. Vanga’s new project has been in the news over reports that claimed that Deepika decided to walk out of the film due to certain working demands, which included a request for an 8-hour workday.



Ajay Devgn weighs in on 8-hour shift on film sets

Amid growing controversy around the film, actor Ajay Devgn batted in support of Deepika Padukone. Devgn was present at the trailer launch of Maa, which he has produced and features his wife, actress Kajol, in the lead.

When asked about his views on the demands for an 8-hour shift, Devgn, without taking names, said, "It's not that it's not going down well with people. Most of the honest filmmakers will not have problems with it. Apart from this, being a mother and working for eight hours, most people have started working eight- to nine-hour shifts."

"It's person to person, and I feel most of the industry understands this," he added.

Controversy around Spirit film

Earlier, Deepika reportedly signed on for Vanga’s Spirit opposite Prabhas. However, last week reports suggested that Deepika was ‘removed’ from the film owing to her demands, including working for 8 hours.



Following Deepika's reported exit, the makers confirmed that actress Triptii Dimri, who was also seen in Animal, has joined the cast of Spirit.



Just a couple of days back, Vanga took to his X and dropped a fiery post, which seemingly targeted Deepika and accused her team of leaking key plot points to a publication.



He did not mention anyone directly in his post.



In a post shared on his official X, Vanga voiced frustration over a broken "unsaid NDA" and alleged betrayal of trust, and wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100 per cent faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are..."