Dads can do anything for their daughters, they say, and the latest selfie post featuring Ajay Devgn and daughter Nysa goes on to prove just that. Someone who hates the idea of selfies, let alone sharing them on social media, Ajay Devgn shared a sweet birthday wish for Nysa with a photo.

The Singham actor shared a mirror selfie with Nysa, wishing her on her birthday. He wrote, "Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories... Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly @nysadevgan.”

Take a look here:

Ajay and Kajol wish daughter Nysa

Ajay Devgn married fellow actor Kajol in 1999. They are parents to Nysa, who was born in 2003, and son Yug who was born in 2010.

Kajol too wished Nysa and shared a sweet memory with her. She wrote about learning from the future generation. She wrote, “Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can’t really tell now.. so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for you and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way. love love love u my darling girl!”

See the photo here:

With the post, Kajol shared a stunning photo of Nysa who is seen wearing a lemon yellow dress with her flowing in the air.

Kajol and Ajay's lineup of films

On the work front, Kajol recently revealed that Nysa doesn’t plan on making her Bollywood debut at the moment. Ajay Devgn was last seen in Azaad, a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, showcases Ajay as a rebel and a skilled horse rider deeply connected to his loyal horse. Azaad was released in theatres on January 17, 2025.

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Raid 2 as he stars as fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on May 1.

Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in the film Do Patti, where she starred alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. Produced by Kanika Dhillon, Do Patti is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Kajol is set to appear next in the upcoming action-thriller Maharagni – Queen of Queens. Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film boasts a stellar cast including Naseeruddin Shah, Prabhu Deva, Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, and Pramod Pathak.