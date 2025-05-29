Kajol is playing a mom who can't be defeated. After a long wait, the first trailer of the fourthcoming movie Maa is out. From the makers of Shaitaan, which starred Ajay Devgn, who is also Kajol’s husband, comes a mythological horror movie featuring Kajol as a fierce mother willing to go to any lengths to save her daughter.



Directed by Vishal Furia, the film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Devgn Films and Jio Studios. This pan-India release will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.



Maa trailer

The 2:24-minute trailer begins with a tense scene featuring Kajol driving through a dense forest with her daughter, who is complaining about period pain. While trying to console her daughter, suddenly, a girl slams into the side window. Cut to the next frame when the mother and daughter find themselves in an unknown place, which is rumoured to be cursed by a demon. Soon after, a girl goes missing, and eerie events begin to occur around a tree.

As the trailer progresses, Kajol starts an investigation with a police officer to find the missing girls. She fights against the demon while also uncovering mysterious happenings to save her daughter from the evil presence.

The movie stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati.