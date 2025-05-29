Who is Rachel Gupta? 20-year-old Miss Grand International steps down citing 'toxic environment' - read full story here

Published: May 29, 2025, 13:40 IST | Updated: May 29, 2025, 13:57 IST
What's the truth behind the glitzy pageant world? The question that many are asking after Rachel Gupta abruptly stepped down, citing toxic environment. Here's what happened.
What did Rachel Gupta said in her statement?
In a shocking turn of events, Rachel Gupta has stepped down as Miss Grand International 2024. Gupta has also shared an Instagram post, alleging a toxic environment. On Wednesday (May 29), Rachel shared a long statement on her social media handle, reading, ''It is with deep regret that I share this news: I have decided to step down as Miss Grand International 2024 and return my crown. Being crowned was one of the most cherished dreams of my life, and I was filled with hope and pride to represent my country and make history.
Broken promises
The 20-year-old trailblazer from Jalandhar, Punjab, made history as the first Indian to be crowned Miss Grand International. Months after clinching the prestigious title, Gupta revealed she's stepping down, citing “toxic environment.” ''I can no longer endure in silence. This decision was not made lightly. In the coming days, I will be releasing a full video sharing the details behind this difficult journey. I ask for your compassion, your open hearts, and your continued support as I take this next step. Your love means more than you know," she wrote.
We request the crown to be returned...
Soon after Rachel Gupta's statement, the Miss Grand International Organisation reacted strongly, saying that Rachel failed to fulfil her assigned duties and was engaged in external projects without any prior approval.
Early life
Rachel, born on 23 January 2024, in Patiala, Punjab, grew up in Jalandhar, another city of the state. Before scripting history as the 12th Miss Grand International, she rose to fame when she won Miss Super Talent of the World 2022. In 2024, she was crowned Miss Grand India.
Milestones!
