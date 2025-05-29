Alia Bhatt shares BTS pics from her Cannes debut, reveals she will return next year

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, has shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from her time at the prestigious event and revealed that she will be returning next year. Alia posted the pictures on Instagram with the caption: "Cannes-dids... Okay bye, see you next year."

Style and glamour on the red carpet

On her first day, Alia sported a chic brown skirt and later made waves in a stunning silver, bejewelled gown paired with a dramatic blue gemstone headpiece. She posed on the red carpet as one of the brand ambassadors for L’Oréal Paris, where she was joined by fellow ambassadors Viola Davis, Gillian Anderson, Simone Ashley, Jane Fonda, Elle Fanning, Iris Berben, and Isabella Ferreira.

A star-studded year for Indian celebrities

Along with Alia, many Indian celebrities graced the Cannes red carpet this year, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Urvashi Rautela.

The Cannes Film Festival, held annually in France, is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious film events in the world. This year, the opening and closing ceremonies were hosted by actor Laurent Lafitte, and both Robert De Niro and Denzel Washington were honoured with the Honorary Palme d'Or.

This year’s festival began on May 13th and concluded on May 24th. Twenty-two films, including Case 137, Eddington, and The Phoenician Scheme, competed for the coveted Palme d'Or, with It Was Just an Accident ultimately taking home the prize.