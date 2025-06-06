/After Spirit, has Deepika Padukone walked out of Prabhas' starrer Kalki 2?

Deepika Padukone, who recently embraced motherhood, seems to be facing setbacks in her professional life. A few days back, the actress was reportedly dropped from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's anticipated project Spirit. Now, there are reports that the Padmaavat star has walked out of Kalki's sequel as well.

Deepika Padukone 'walked out' of Kalki 2?

According to several reports, Deepika Padukone has requested shorter working hours after giving birth to her daughter, Dua. This request of hers has caused friction among the sets. Reportedly, the makers of Kalki 2 are now considering removing her from the film entirely. However, no official statement has been given by the actress or the makers.

A similar request was made by Deepika Padukone for Prabhas starrer Spirit. However, the director of the film Sandeep Reddy Vanga accused her of several demands excluding shorter working hours, which led to her reported removal from the film, followed by which she was replaced by Animal star Triptii Dimri.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga accuses Deepika Padukone of leaking Spirit script details?

After her 'removal' from the film Spirit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to X and accused a celebrity of leaking certain aspects of the film. He stated, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But, by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are...Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?".

He further wrote, "As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn't get it. You won't get it. You will never get it".

The other demands made by Deepika Padukone irked Sandeep Reddy Vanga. As per reports, Deepika allegedly requested an 8-hour workday, which translates to only 6 hours of actual shoot time. She also demanded a hefty fee of Rs 20 crore for her role and a percentage of her film's profits. She even refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Singham Again, which was released in cinemas on November 1, 2024.

Kalki's first part was released on June 27, 2024. The sci-fi thriller was helmed by Nag Ashwin and starred Prabhas, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Amitabh Bachchan among others.