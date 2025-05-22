Sandeep Reddy Vanga had pulled a casting coup of sorts when he announced the cast of his new Pan-India film Spirit with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead. But if recent reports are to be believed, Deepika is no longer a part of the film.



According to reports in Telugu outlets like Gulte and GreatAndhra.com, Vanga reportedly has removed Deepika from the project after repeated clashes with her over her demands. Many of these demands have been deemed “unprofessional" by those associated to the project.

Deepika’s demands irk Vanga?

According to reports, Deepika allegedly requested an 8-hour workday, which translates to just 6 hours of actual shoot time.



The actress also demanded a hefty fee for her role and a percentage of the film’s profits. Reports also claim that Deepika refused to deliver her dialogues in Telugu.



Deepika reportedly came on board on a hefty pay package. The actress was allegedly being paid Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million approx.). Vanga apparently was not happy with the multiple demands made the actress and decided to part ways with her. He is said to be scouting for a replacement already.



Earlier reports had indicated that Vanga, whose last two films Animal and Kabir Singh were mammoth success and also highly debated among fans and critics alike, had waited to start Spirit due to Deepika’s pregnancy.



The film was initially slated to begin filming in late 2024. Due to scheduling conflicts, she had declined the role, but the director reportedly returned with revised shoot timelines, prompting her to sign on.



Deepika welcomed her first child, daughter Dua with husband Ranveer Singh in September 2024.



Deepika Padukone was last seen in Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD. While she hasn’t officially announced her upcoming slate, buzz suggests she’ll be part of Kalki’s sequel and might also appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War as well as King.



Meanwhile, there has been no official confirmation from Deepika or Vanga over the actress’s alleged exit.