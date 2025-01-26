Alia, Deepika and Sonam: Bollywood Stars Stun At Sabyasachi 25-year Runway Show

Sabyasachi, one of India's renowned fashion labels, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

To mark this milestone, a grand runway show was hosted in Mumbai today (Jan 25), attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Take a look.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone opened the show with a dramatic look. New mommy walked the ramp wearing an oversized trench coat with broad pants and opera gloves. She accessorised her look with statement jewels.

Alia Bhatt

Alia looked every inch of a diva in the Handcrafted black Murshidabad silk matched with a sleeveless bejewelled blouse with a deep front.

Sonam Kapoor

Kapoor, known for her bold fashion statements, walked out wearing a dramatic outfit consisting of a black satin top, a skirt, and a ruffled shrug.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Exuding elegance, Aditi walked out in a stunning black Anarkali with golden embroidery on the border along with a heavy dupatta. She accessorised her look with big earrings and kept her hair open.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita turned heads in her classic tiger-print strappy maxi dress and styled her hair in a loose bun. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and a black purse.

