Alia, Deepika and Sonam: Bollywood Stars Stun At Sabyasachi 25-year Runway Show

Deepika Padukone opened the show with a dramatic look. New mommy walked the ramp wearing an oversized trench coat with broad pants and opera gloves. She accessorised her look with statement jewels.
Alia looked every inch of a diva in the Handcrafted black Murshidabad silk matched with a sleeveless bejewelled blouse with a deep front.
Kapoor, known for her bold fashion statements, walked out wearing a dramatic outfit consisting of a black satin top, a skirt, and a ruffled shrug.
Exuding elegance, Aditi walked out in a stunning black Anarkali with golden embroidery on the border along with a heavy dupatta. She accessorised her look with big earrings and kept her hair open.
Sobhita turned heads in her classic tiger-print strappy maxi dress and styled her hair in a loose bun. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and a black purse.
