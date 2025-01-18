Ever since they welcomed their baby girl, Dua, in September 2024, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been rarely spotted in public together barring a few airport spottings. On Friday, the couple was seen exiting a wedding together- dressed in their traditional best. Several pictures and videos of the duo at the event have emerged on social media platforms.

Ranveer and Deepika attend family wedding



In a video that has been shared on social media by a paparazzi account, Ranveer can be seen walking toward a car holding Deepika's hand. The pair were seen dressed in traditional outfits.

While Ranveer was seen in a beige and golden sherwani, Deepika wore a beige and and pink Anarkali. She also opted for heavy jewellery. The actor also tied her hair into a bun and adorned it with flowers.

Ranveer was seen kissing Deepika, making sure she had settled in well inside the car before closing the door of the car. He then smiled and waved at the paparazzi before going back inside the venue.



In another clip, Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani, was seen at the event. She was accompanied by the actor's grandfather.

About Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone

Recently, Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they returned to the city after celebrating New Year's Eve. The couple was captured by the paparazzi as they made their way to the car.



They welcomed their daughter in September 2024. On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name, Dua Padukone Singh. The couple wrote on Instagram, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed the baby on September 8, 2024.



The two were seen sharing screenspace in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again whch was released in December 2024. Deepika played the fierce Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham while Ranveer reprised his role as Simmba. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar.

