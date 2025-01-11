Ranveer Singh to Uorfi Javed : Celebrities Who Have Redefined Style In India

Ranveer Singh is often celebrated as one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. When it comes to fashion, he is a force to be reckoned with and has continuously proven that fashion is all about confidence. Whether he is donning an uber-cool ensemble or vintage suits, his fashion picks have often been extraordinary.
Uorfi Javed has often grabbed headlines for her unapologetic fashion sense and has turned heads with her bold fashion choices. Her knack for experimenting the fashion realm has made her a fashion icon who is unafraid of exploring variety, colours, and fabrics. Whether she’s flexing an outfit made from recycled materials or opting for an unexpected look, Uorfi Javed has risen as one of the most talked-about celebrities.
Sobhita Dhulipala has often combined elegance with contemporary fashion. Whether she's donning a saree or making a statement in a minimalist outfit, Sobhita Dhulipala's fashion sense is highlighted by glamour and understated charm.
Whether Janhvi Kapoor is gracing an event or is making an appearance, she's often balanced contemporary fashion and tradition, proving that she carries an impeccable fashion sense. Her wardrobe reflected her versatile personality, highlighting her picks of ethnic attires to chic western outfits.
Ishaan Khatter's fashion sense is an apt blend of streetwear as well as sharp outfits. He effortlessly makes a statement with his redefined outfits, oversized shirts, jackets, and sneakers. His dynamic fashion sense has made him a go-to inspiration for fashion enthusiasts.
Sonam Kapoor is a fashion revolutionary, who has always been at the forefront of fashion. Be it a chic gown or a traditional saree with a contemporary twist, Sonam Kapoor's unique style sense has made her a fashion icon.
Bhumi Pednekar has often graced her curves with confidence in her fashion sense. Her style is spotlighted by vibrant colors, contemporary cuts, and comfortable fits, making her relatable to a wider audience.
With every striking outfit, Natasha Poonawalla does not fail to channel her inner diva. Whether acing bold silhouettes, dark aesthetics, or creating a statement, Nasha has often proven to be the classic fashion diva.
With a quirky fashion sense, Orry ensures to be the center of attention. By donning baggy and oversized outfits, Orry has proven to prioritise comfort, yet keeping his fashion sense impeccable.
