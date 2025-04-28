Baahubali is coming back on the big screen! SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster film will be re releasing on the big screen, 10 years after its original release.

The producer of the film, Shobu Yarlagadda, took to Instagram and shared a poster featuring Kattappa (Sathyaraj) killing Baahubali (Prabhas), announced the grand re-release of the film to celebrate “10 years of epicness.”

He wrote, “And on this special day, I am thrilled to inform you all that we are planning an Indian and international re-release of @BaahubaliMovie in October this year. It won’t just be a re-release; it will be a year of celebration for our beloved fans! Expect nostalgia, new reveals, and a few epic surprises along the way. Stay tuned! #ReliveTheEpic! #BaahubaliReturns.”

While the exact date of re-release is yet to be announcement, however, the news left fans thrilled.

“10 years already!” one fan wrote while another wrote, “Wow, bestest!” A third commented, “When I saw this post, I was actually rewatching Baahubali 2 on Netflix and remembering the thunderous experience I had watching Baahubali in the theatre. Best wishes for the re-release, sir.”

About Baahubali

The first of the Baahubali series, the film was co-written and directed by SS Rajamouli, and produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni under Arka Media Works.

The film features Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and Nassar. At the time of its release, the film had broken box office records and earned Rs 650 crore (Rs 6.5 billion) worldwide.

The sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was an even bigger blockbuster, making history at the box office by earning Rs1788.06 crore worldwide (Rs 17 billion approx)

The film follows the story of Sivudu, a daring young man who embarks on a journey to help his love, Avantika, rescue Devasena—the former queen of Mahishmati—who has been imprisoned under the ruthless reign of King Bhallaladeva.

