/The Raja Saab: Makers announce release date of Prabhas' much delayed film, teaser to drop on THIS date

The excitement surrounding the highly anticipated film The Raja Saab has reached new heights as the makers have finally released a date with a stunning poster featuring the leading man Prabhas.

The Raja Saab new poster and release date announced by makers

Finally, the makers of The Raja Saab cleared all rumors and chaos surrounding the release of Prabhas' much-delayed film. The makers have announced that the movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025, and the teaser is planned to unveil on June 16.

Along with the release date, makers have also shared a new poster in which Prabhas is looking fierce with fire in the background. The new poster has made the fans all the more curious about the storyline, despite the genre having been revealed as horror-comedy.

Soon, after the news was dropped, it spread like wildfire and fans flooded the comment section with excitement. One user wrote, "Blockbuster hogi yeh, Prabhas looks very handsome". Another user wrote, "December 5 means another all-time blockbuster movie is coming". "Horror comedy won't remain the same after this. Let's go PraBoss", wrote the third user.

All about The Raja Saab

Helmed by Maruthi, the film also features Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Murali Sharma, Yogi Babu, Brahmanandam, and Riddhi Kumar in key roles. Prabhas is rumored to be seen in a double role and it tells the story of a young man who sets his eyes on his ancestral property to ease him out of a cash crunch.

The film's music is composed by Thaman S with cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing is done by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. Apart from Telugu, the film will also be released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada language. Initially, The Raja Saab was scheduled to release on April 10, 2025. However, it was later postponed due to pending post-production work.