The Raja Saab: Thaman announces a special song for the upcoming Prabhas starrer

Prabhas fans are in for a treat as National Award-winning music composer Thaman S has announced that he is working on a special song for the upcoming action-horror comedy The Raja Saab. The song will feature Prabhas romancing Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar, the three heroines of the film.

Initially, the producers had plans to remix a popular Hindi song, but these plans were dropped after the rights holders to the song demanded ₹5 crores ($579 K) to use it. The Raja Saab is currently in post-production, and only two songs remain to be filmed.

Teaser garners massive views online

Recently, the first teaser for the film dropped online and was met with a lot of fanfare. The Hindi version of the trailer has crossed over 12 million views, and the Telugu version has crossed over 17 million in two days.

The movie is a romantic comedy horror, marking the first time Prabhas will be doing a horror film. The movie is written and directed by Maruthi, known for his work on films like Manchi Rojulochaie and Prati Roju Pandage. Prabhas will be playing a double role in the film.

What is The Raja Saab about?

The Raja Saab follows a young man who wants to sell his ancestral property to get himself out of debt, but he soon comes to realise things won't be so easy as the house is haunted by the spirit of his ancestor.

The cinematography for the film was helmed by Karthik Palani and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Anupam Kher, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Murali Sharma, and Yogi Babu. Nayanthara will have a cameo appearance in the film.

The Raja Saab has a reported budget of ₹350 crores ($40 million). The movie will be dubbed in all major Indian languages and will be released worldwide on December 5, 2025.