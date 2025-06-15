/The Raja Saab Pre-teaser: Prabhas' quirky visual in one-minute clip creates buzz, Makers share update

Prabhas' much-awaited film The Raja Saab will be soon on silver screens. The excitement has reached a new height after the makers dropped a pre-teaser with the announcement of the release of an official teaser at the end.

When will the official teaser of The Raja Saab will drop?

The pre-teaser clip shared by the makers, showcased leading ladies, Niddhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar are seen staring upward and get startled, shocked by something unusual, ie, Prabhas, who appears to be sitting upside down above the them.

This visual has left fans asking for more and are eagerly waiting for the teaser to be released soon. The official handle of The Raja Saab shared a post, "It's more than a vibe...It's a rebel energy. The RajaSaabteaser tomorrow at 10:52 AM".

Soon fans flooded the comment section and one user wrote, "Looking forward to the teaser". Another user wrote, "Waiting eagerly". "Looks interesting and gripping", wrote the third user.

All about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab follows a young man who wants to sell his ancestral property to get himself out of debt, but he soon comes to realize things won't be so easy as the house is haunted by the spirit of his ancestor.

The cinematography for the film was helmed by Karthik Palani, edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and the music was composed by National Award winner Thaman S.

The movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Anupam Kher, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Murali Sharma, and Yogi Babu. Nayanthara will have a cameo appearance in the film. It is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025.