The Paradise: Nani-Srikanth Odela's action thriller delayed?

The highly anticipated film The Paradise featuring Nani in a never-seen-before avatar has created quite a buzz. But, seems like fans have to wait a bit more. Several reports have resurfaced that the release of the action thriller might be delayed.

When is The Paradise is scheduled to release?

According to reports, the shoot of The Paradise has been delayed due to several reasons. Reportedly, it might be due to the construction of giant sets not being done in the designated time.

Rumours are rife that to avoid a clash with Ram Charan starrer Peddi, Nani's film which has been scheduled for March 26, 2026, might be pushed to May 2026. However, makers are yet to confirm with a formal announcement.

Natural Star Nani is currently the success of several critically acclaimed films like Dasara, Hi Nanna, and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, all of which have been well-received by audiences and critics alike.

All about The Paradise

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, The Paradise marks Odela's second collaboration with Nani. The film is backed by SLV Cinemas and with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, the film has generated immense buzz. Expectations are high as Nani gears up for another compelling role under Odela's direction, promising an unforgettable experience.

During an interview, While sharing his experience and journey of body transformation for The Paradise, Nani shared, ''It's kind of an energy is trying to crack. And a very sensible guy, with a very original vision, and gives in everything once he decides he wants something and then he's behind it. Now even with the whole me working out and stuff I never thought it was needed in my career a lot of people used to ask me like oh when will you go.

The Paradise is scheduled to release in theatres on March 26, 2026.