Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Team shares special poster on Sreeleela's birthday

The team of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming Ustaad Bhagat Singh shared a new poster featuring actress Sreeleela in honour of her birthday. Sreeleela will be playing the female lead opposite Pawan Kalyan. This will be the first time they will be paired together.

Sreeleela's rising career

Sreeleela made her acting debut as a child artist in the 2017 film Chitrangada. She made her debut as a leading actress in the 2019 film Kiss. Since then, she has gone on to work with stars like Nandamuri Balakrishna, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, and Nithiin.

She will be making her Bollywood debut with Aashiqui 3, where she will play the lead opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actress will also be making her Tamil debut with Parasakthi and playing the lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

What is Ustaad Bhagat Singh about?

As for Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan recently joined the sets of the film after he wrapped up the shoot for OG. The movie was initially a remake of the 2016 Vijay starrer Theri, but the producers then opted for a fresh script. Ustaad Bhagat Singh was put on hold due to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments.

The official synopsis of Ustaad Bhagat Singh reads:

"After his family's murder by former foes, an IPS officer and his daughter fake their deaths. Trouble ensues when the enemies discover their survival, prompting the officer to confront them to safeguard his child."

The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Ashutosh Rana, Gautami, Nawab Shah, Sakshi Vaidya, B.S. Avinash and Naga Mahesh. Pawan Kalyan has two other big releases in his lineup: the gangster film OG and the historical action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu faced several delays due to the pandemic and Pawan Kalyan's political commitments, but is finally on track as the movie has officially wrapped up its VFX work. As for OG, the movie will mark the Telugu debut of Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi and will be released in 2026.