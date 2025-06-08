OG: Pawan Kalyan wraps up the shoot for his upcoming action movie

Pawan Kalyan has wrapped filming for his upcoming action movie, OG. The actor rejoined the sets earlier this month. OG had been on hold due to Pawan Kalyan's commitments as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and to wrap the filming of his other project, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

OG is directed and written by Sujeeth, known for his work on movies like Run Raja Run and Saaho. The cinematography for the movie is helmed by Ravi K. Chandran, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music composed by National Award winner Thaman S.

What is OG about?

The actor plays the role of Ojas "OG" Gambheera, a former gangster who is forced to return to his old life to kill an old rival, Omi Bhau. The role of Omi Bhau will be played by Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, marking his Telugu debut.

The movie boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, and Abhimanyu Singh. OG has a reported budget of ₹250 crores ($29 million).

Status of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan's other project, Hari Hara Veera Mall, had its June release indefinitely postponed due to financial issues. The movie had a very troubled production and went through multiple delays due to the pandemic and Pawan Kalyan's political commitments.

Initially, director Krish Jagarlamudi helmed the movie, but he left due to the delays affecting his other projects. He was replaced by A. M. Jyothi Krishna. The actor recently announced that he had wrapped up his portions for the film, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu is currently in post-production.

While fans will have to wait and watch to get an update on Hari Hara Veera Mallu, they will be able to see Pawan Kalyan on the big screen soon. OG will be released in all major Indian languages and will hit the big screen on 25 September 2025.