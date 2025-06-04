Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan rumoured to return fee, release postponed indefinitely

According to a new report, actor Pawan Kalyan is set to return his fee of ₹11 crores ($1.2 million) advance to the producer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie was originally scheduled to release in June 2025, but the release date has been postponed indefinitely.

The movie began production in 2020 but faced multiple delays due to the pandemic and Pawan Kalyan's political commitments. According to 123Telugu, Pawan Kalyan voluntarily returned his advance to help producer A. M. Rathnam with his financial issues.

Initially, director Krish Jagarlamudi helmed the movie, but he left due to the delays affecting his other projects. He was replaced by A. M. Jyothi Krishna. The movie is currently in post-production. The delayed release is speculated to be caused by the producer's financial issues.

What is Hari Hara Veera Mallu about?

The movie is set during the Mughal era and follows the adventures of Veera Mallu, an outlaw who is tasked with stealing the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Emperor Aurangzeb. The movie boasts an ensemble star cast that includes Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Satyaraj, and Anupam Kher.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a reported budget of ₹200 crores ($23.4 million). The cinematography for the film was helmed by Gnana Shekar and V. S. Manoj Paramahamsa, edited by Praveen K. L., and music composed by M. M. Keeravani. Hopefully, the issues surrounding the movie's release will be fixed soon.

What’s next for Pawan Kalyan?

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan fans can look forward to seeing the star in the upcoming film OG. OG is directed and written by Sujeeth, known for his work on movies like Run Raja Run and Saaho.

The cinematography for the movie is helmed by Ravi K. Chandran, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music composed by National Award winner Thaman S.

The movie boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, and Abhimanyu Singh.

