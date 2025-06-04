Kamal Haasan breaks silence a day after cancelling Thug Life release in Karnataka: 'Its an honour'

During a recent promotional event for his upcoming movie Thug Life, actor Kamal Haasan spoke about his admiration for director Mani Ratnam and acknowledged the hard work the crew put into the project. The veteran actor also expressed gratitude to the media and the people of Tamil Nadu for their unwavering support.

Kamal Haasan praises Mani Ratnam and the team

Taking to the stage, Kamal Haasan said, “I thank the media for your support, so much work has gone into this movie. It’s a Mani Ratnam film, and it’s an honour to be a part of it.” Thug Life, originally scheduled for release on June 5 in Karnataka, has now been postponed in the state due to the ongoing controversy.

Controversial remarks spark backlash in Karnataka

The controversy stems from a comment made by Kamal Haasan during Thug Life promotions in Chennai, where he said, “My life and my family,” before turning to Kannada actor Shivarajkumar and adding, “This is my family. That's why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. That's why I began my speech by saying life, relationship and Tamil. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included.”

The statement drew criticism from pro-Kannada organisations, who demanded an apology or risk the movie getting banned in the state. Kamal Haasan, however, declined to apologise, stating that his words were misunderstood and that he is no stranger to threats.

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce open to talk

How this controversy will impact the film’s box office performance remains to be seen. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has stated that they are open to talking with Kamal Haasan to resolve the issue peacefully and ensure the movie gets a release in Karnataka.

Directed by Mani Ratnam, Thug Life features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal. The film is slated for a worldwide release on June 5, 2025, in all major Indian languages.