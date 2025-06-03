LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Veteran actor Kamal Hassan defends free speech as 'Thug Life' faces protests
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 13:51 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 13:51 IST
Veteran actor Kamal Hassan defends free speech as 'Thug Life' faces protests
Videos Jun 03, 2025, 13:51 IST

Veteran actor Kamal Hassan defends free speech as 'Thug Life' faces protests

A veteran actor in Kamal Hassan's production firm, Raj Kamal Films, has approached the Karnataka High Court to ensure the smooth release of his film Thug Life on June 5th.

Trending Topics

trending videos