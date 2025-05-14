Published: May 14, 2025, 11:50 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 11:50 IST

Telugu actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan has rejoined the sets of his upcoming action thriller, OG. The project was on hold due to his political commitments.

Telugu actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan has rejoined the sets of his upcoming action thriller, OG. The actor had put the project on hold due to his commitments as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and to wrap the filming of his other project, Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

DVV Entertainment announced the news via social media. The shooting will take place in Hyderabad, Tadepalle, and Mumbai, and the actor's portions for the movie are expected to wrap in June.

In the movie, Pawan Kalyan plays the role of Ojas "OG" Gambheera, a former gangster who is forced to return to his old life to kill an old rival, Omi Bhau. The role of Omi Bhau will be played by Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, marking his Telugu debut.

OG is directed and written by Sujeeth, known for his work on movies like Run Raja Run and Saaho. The cinematography for the movie is helmed by Ravi K. Chandran, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music composed by National Award winner Thaman S.

The movie boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, and Abhimanyu Singh.

OG has a reported budget of 250 crores($29 million), with Pawan Kalyan reportedly receiving 100 crores($11.6 million) as his fees. The movie will be released in all major Indian languages and will hit the big screen in 2025.