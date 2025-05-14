Published: May 14, 2025, 08:00 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 08:00 IST

Story highlights Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming spy thriller Kingdom has pushed back its original release date due to the recent India-Pakistan conflict, and has a new release date.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming spy thriller Kingdom has pushed back its original release date due to the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for directing the hit sports drama Jersey and its Bollywood remake.

The movie is co-produced by Sithara Entertainment, Srikara Studios, and Fortune Four Creations and has a reported budget of 110 crores($12.8 million). Kingdom began production in June 2023 in Hyderabad and wrapped in March 2025. The project went through delays due to Vijay Deverakonda's busy schedule and an injury he suffered on set.

The producers of the movie released a statement announcing the release date has been pushed back:

“We explored every possibility to stick to the original date, but recent unforeseen events in the country and the current atmosphere have made it difficult for us to move forward with promotions or celebrations. We believe this decision will help us present Kingdom in the best possible way, with the creative excellence and spirit it deserves. We truly value your support and hope to receive your love when we meet you at the cinemas on July 4.”

“We’re grateful to Dil Raju garu and Nithiin garu for their understanding and support in making this change possible.”

The music for Kingdom is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and the rest of the cast includes Bhagyashri Borse, Satyadev, and Rukmini Vasanth. Kingdom will be released worldwide on 4 July 2025.