Fresh off the success of HIT: The Third Case, Nani has just announced his next project with director Sailesh Kolanu. The duo will be collaborating again, this time for a comedy. Nani and Sailesh shared the news at the success meet for HIT 3 in Hyderabad.

A shift from thrillers to comedy

Speaking at the event, Sailesh said, “My next film with Sailesh Kolanu will be a comedy entertainer. He has hilarious comic timing. You won’t believe it because, until now, he has made mostly crime thrillers. Sailesh has already told me an idea that is brilliant and hilarious.”

“I don’t know when it’s going to happen. But I want to do a solid comedy with him. Daily, we used to have fun on the sets of HIT 3,” Nani added.

HIT 3 becomes a franchise high point

The duo’s latest release, HIT: The Third Case, is the third instalment in the HIT franchise and has grossed over ₹125 crores($14.5 million)worldwide, making it the most successful entry in the franchise.

Each entry in the HIT franchise is a stand-alone movie and focuses on Indian police officers who are members of an elite task force known as the Homicide Investigation Team (HIT), responsible for solving murders and other complex cases that have proven difficult to crack.

A fourth instalment, titled HIT: The Fourth Case, set in Tamil Nadu and starring Karthi in the lead, was revealed in the post-credit scene of HIT 3.

