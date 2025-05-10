Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's upcoming film is titled Dude, and the movie will be getting a worldwide Diwali release. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, whose last movie was the recent Ajith blockbuster Good Bad Ugly.

Advertisment

Dude will mark the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran. The cast also includes veteran Tamil actors Sarathkumar and Rohini Molleti. The music for the project will be composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

Make way for the 'DUDE', coming to entertain you all BIG TIME 💥💥#PR04 is #DUDE ❤‍🔥



All set for a MASSIVE DIWALI 2025 RELEASE 💥💥

In Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada



Written and directed by talented @Keerthiswaran_

A sensational @SaiAbhyankkar musical

Produced by… pic.twitter.com/6S2t1bOXHi — Pradeep Ranganathan (@pradeeponelife) May 10, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read: Nani announces next project with HIT director Sailesh Kolanu

Pradeep’s rising stardom

Pradeep's last movie was the hit Dragon, a coming-of-age comedy directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and co-starring Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar. The movie grossed over ₹152 crores worldwide ($17.7 million) and is currently the second-highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2025.

Advertisment

Also Read: War 2: Dance off between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR reported to start filming soon

The actor will also appear in the upcoming sci-fi comedy Love Insurance Kompany, in which he will co-star with Krithi Shetty. The movie is directed by Vignesh Shivan, and the supporting cast includes S. J. Suryah, Yogi Babu, and Gouri G. Kishan.

Also Read: Thudarum: The Mohanlal starrer becomes the third highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time

Mamitha’s busy year ahead

As for Mamitha, the actress has two Tamil movies in her lineup this year. The first is Irandu Vaanam, directed by Ramkumar and co-starring Vishnu Vishal. The second is Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan, the final film of Thalapathy Vijay before he transitions into politics. The movie is directed by H. Vinoth and will be released worldwide on January 9, 2026.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan: Rapper HanumanKind collaborated with Anirudh Ravichander for Thalapathy Vijay's last movie