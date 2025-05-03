Rapper HanumanKind has worked on a song for Jana Nayagan, the final film of Thalapathy Vijay, before his transition into politics. HanumanKind revealed that he collaborated with composer Anirudh Ravichander for the track. The rapper became an overnight global sensation following the release of his single Big Dawgs.

Advertisment

This marks his third film project, after previously contributing Maadeva for the Kannada film Popcorn Monkey Tiger and The Last Dance for the Malayalam movie Aavesham.

Also Read: 'I met Salman last Eid': Bahubali writer Vijayendra Prasad shares update on Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel

Jana Nayagan marks a grand farewell for Vijay

Advertisment

Jana Nayagan is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. The film began production on October 5, 2024, at Prasad Studios in Chennai and is currently in its third schedule. According to the production house, over 60 per cent of the movie has already been completed.

Also Read: "He is pretty damn good, but flawed': James Gunn and David Corenswet share insights on the upcoming Superman movie

The movie has an estimated budget of ₹300 crore (approximately $35 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The first look was unveiled in January 2025.

Advertisment

Also Read: From The Scorpion King to Central Intelligence: 6 must-watch Dwayne Johnson movies

A star-studded cast

Vijay will be seen alongside Bollywood actor Bobby Deol. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead. The supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju.

Cinematography is handled by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing is by Pradeep E. Ragav. Jana Nayagan is slated for a worldwide release in all major Indian languages on January 9, 2026.

Also Read: The DCU hits its first snag as upcoming Clayface movie script ordered to get complete overhaul