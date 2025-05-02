From The Scorpion King to Central Intelligence: 6 must-watch Dwayne Johnson movies

6 must-watch Dwayne Johnson movies
From the wrestling ring to the big screen, Dwayne Johnson has had an incredible career. His amazing screen presence and charisma have made him a global sensation. As the actor celebrates his 52nd birthday, we decided to take a look at some of his best movies. From gripping true stories to thrilling adventures, here are six of his must-watch films.
Gridiron Gang (2006)
Based on an incredible true story, Dwayne Johnson stars as Sean Porter - a football coach who works at a juvenile detention centre and decides to create a football team and help the inmates find a new lease on life.
Pain & Gain (2013)
Based on true events, Johnson stars as Paul Doyle, a former convict turned fitness trainer who is manipulated back into a life of crime. This is one of the few times the actor has played a negative character on screen.
Walking Tall (2004)
A former U.S. Army soldier returns to his hometown only to discover that it is terrorised by a local gang and forces him to become the town sheriff, and get rid of them in this intense and fun action movie.
Race to Witch Mountain (2009)
Dwayne Johnson stars as Jack Bruno, a cab driver who forms an unlikely friendship with his passengers, who turn out to be aliens on the run. The movie is a fun sci-fi adventure for the whole family.
Central Intelligence (2016)
A fun and wacky adventure, where two old high school friends reunite and are forced to go on the run after one of them turns out to be a CIA agent who must stop a terrorist, who intends to sell top-secret satellite codes.
The Scorpion King (2002)
A prequel to the blockbuster The Mummy, Dwayne Johnson stars as the warrior Mathayus, who must stop the evil warlord Memnon and his quest for world domination.