Renowned writer V. Vijayendra Prasad recently confirmed that he has spoken to Salman Khan about a potential sequel to his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan and narrated his story idea. Vijayendra Prasad is the father of director S. S. Rajamouli and has penned the scripts for blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR.

Vijayendra Prasad shares update on sequel

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was directed by Kabir Khan and grossed over 900 crores ($105 million) worldwide and won a National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Salman starred as Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, an Indian man who decides to help a lost Pakistani girl return home.

Speaking to PTI, Vijayendra Prasad said, "I met Salman last Eid. I narrated a line to him, he liked it. But let's see what happens." So fans can be hopeful that a sequel may get announced soon. Salman Khan has had a lacklustre run at the box office in the last few years with movies like Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Sikander underperforming at the box office.

Vijayendra Prasad next is SSMB29

Vijayendra Prasad also penned the script for S. S. Rajamouli's upcoming movie with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie began production under the working title SSMB29, and the first schedule of the shoot recently wrapped in Odisha. The movie is reported to have a massive budget and will be a two-parter.

This marks the first collaboration between Mahesh Babu and S. S. Rajamouli, and the actor has reportedly undergone an intense six-month training programme to prepare for the role.

The first part is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2027, with the sequel following in 2029.

