Actress Navina Bole, known for her roles in TV shows like Khushiyo Ki Chaabi Humari Bhabhi and Parshuram, has opened up about a distressing experience she had with director Sajid Khan back in 2004. Speaking in an interview with Subhojit Ghosh, Bole shared that Khan had asked her to strip during a meeting for a potential film role.

Sajid Khan allegedly asked Navina to strip

Bole recounted the shocking moment, saying, “There is this terrible, terrible man who I would never want to meet in my life called Sajid Khan. He really pushed the envelope when it came to disrespecting women."

She continued, "I was really excited when he called me, and then he said, ‘Why don’t you just get off your clothes and sit in your lingerie? I need to see how comfortable you are in your body.’ I am talking about 2004, 2006.” ‘I did not know what to say," she added.

Bole also explained how she managed to leave the uncomfortable situation. “Thankfully, I had someone waiting for me downstairs. I did not know how to reply, and he said, ‘Why? You wear a bikini on stage? So what is the problem? It is all t**s and a** in his language! You can come and sit here comfortably, be yourself.’ I did not know what to as,y and I said that I will need to go home and get into a bikini if that is what you want to see, and I cannot strip right now."

She added, "Somehow I managed to get out of that place. He must have called me, not exaggerating, at least 50 times to ask where I have reached and why I was not coming."

Past allegations against Sajid Khan

This is not the first time Sajid Khan, known for directing the Housefull franchise, has faced accusations of inappropriate behaviour. In 2018, he was accused of sexual misconduct by three women, Rachel White, Saloni Chopra, and Karishma Upadhyay, for which the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association imposed a temporary ban.

