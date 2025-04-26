The Bombay High Court has admitted a petition filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against him for allegedly defaming Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his recent comedy special.

FIR filed after complaint by Shiv Sena MLA

The FIR was registered by Khar Police following a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel. The complaint alleged that Kamra made defamatory comments about Eknath Shinde during his performance.

The controversy erupted after Kamra performed a parody song directed at the deputy CM as part of his comedy special Naya Bharat, which was filmed at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai. The special triggered backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, resulting in vandalism at the comedy venue and the hotel where it is located.

Kamra challenges the FIR

Earlier this month, Kamra approached the court arguing that the FIR was a misuse of the criminal justice system. He contended that the FIR violated his constitutional rights, including freedom of speech and expression, the right to practise a profession of his choice, and his right to life and liberty.

Court halts arrest

A division bench of the High Court has temporarily barred the Mumbai Police from arresting Kamra until a final decision is made. However, the court did not stay the ongoing investigation. It also allowed the police to record Kamra’s statement in Chennai, where he is currently based, after he is given reasonable notice. The trial court has also been told not to act on any charge sheet until the High Court gives its final decision.

