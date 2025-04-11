Comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made him the topic of discussion in Sena offices. Party workers were on the lookout for Kamra when they made a call to him asking where he was. In a prompt response, Kamra said he was in Tamil Nadu.

A puzzled Sena worker enquired, 'Tamil Nadu kaise pauhochega, bhai?' which translates to how did you reach Tamil Nadu, brother?



And now, actor Prakash Raj poking fun at what had transpired less than a month ago, tweets a picture with the comic.

All about the case:

Hell broke loose when Kamra made remarks on Shinde. This irked the Shiv Sena party workers, who took to violence and decided to bring down the venue where the comic had performed. 'Traitor' was the word that did not go down well with the supporters of Shinde; quick to react, they vandalised the property.

Kamra's statement:

In his statement posted on X, he wrote, "However, I am willing to cooperate with the police and courts for any lawful action taken against me. But will the law be fairly and equally deployed against those who have decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke? And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers?"

He added, "Perhaps for my next venue, I will opt for Elphinstone Bridge or any other structure in Mumbai that's in need of speedy demolition." With this, he hinted at the upkeep of infrastructure in the city to be taken up by BMC, the authority in charge. Mumbai's Elphinstone Bridge needed mending but remained untouched until it finally collapsed, causing damage.

He clarified, "I don't fear this mob, and I will not be hiding under my bed, waiting for this to die down."