Comedian Kunal Kamra strongly denounced the demolition of Mumbai's Habitat Comedy Club, where his recent performance sparked protests from supporters of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The controversy began when Kamra made jokes about Shinde, labelling him a "traitor" and performing a parody about him.

In a post on X, Kamra said that the entertainment venue is "merely a platform" and that the studio was not responsible for his comedy.

"An entertainment venue is merely a platform. A space for all sorts of shows. Habitat (or any other venue) is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it have any power or control over what I say or do. Neither does any political party. Attacking a venue for a comedian's words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes, because you didn't like the butter chicken you were served," Kamra said.

He then said that the right to freedom of speech was "not only to be used to fawn over the powerful and rich even though today's media would have us believe otherwise".

"Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right. As far as I know, it is not against the law to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system," the comedian said.

Kamra said that he was ready to cooperate with the police and the courts for any lawful action against him, emphasizing that the law "be fairly and equally deployed" against those who "decided that vandalism is the appropriate response to being offended by a joke."

"And against the unelected members of the BMC, who have arrived today at Habitat, without prior notice, and tore the place down with hammers?" he questioned.

He then said that for his next show, he would prefer venues that are in dire need of speedy demolition, like Elphinstone Bridge.

(With inputs from agencies)