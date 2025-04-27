After Shine Tom Chacko, Kerala police nabbed Malayalam directors Khalid Rahman and Bheemante Vazhi director Ashraf Hamza for alleged drug use.

The Kerala excise officials reached the residence of the directors and found drugs. Based on intelligence inputs, the excise department searched the premises of a premium flat in Kochi and seized hybrid ganja.

More famous names arrested over drugs usage

The two directors and a common friend of the duo had gathered at the flat where the drugs were found. The flat is rented by a popular cinematographer. The trio were reportedly gathered for a discussion on an upcoming film and were arrested while they were preparing to consume the ganja.

“We took the three into custody from a flat in Kochi and seized the hybrid ganja. A case is registered against them under sections 20(b) (II) A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985,” an excise official told Manorama.

The third man is identified as Shalif Muhammad, a common friend of the duo.

At the residence, officials seized 1.5 grams of narcotic substance from the trio. When investigated, they admitted to using drugs regularly.

Excise inspector K.P. Pramod told Manorama News that the trio were regular drug users. “When we raided the flat, they were preparing to consume the ganja. After interrogating them, we confirmed that the three persons had been using ganja for a long time. We are yet to confirm who owned the flat,” the excise officer told the publication.

Police released all three persons on bail later.