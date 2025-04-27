From The Hangover to Superbad: 6 Movies that will get you through the week

Here are six movies that will get you through the week
Getting through weekdays can be tough, but the right movie can be the perfect escape you need, and nothing helps more than a good laugh. So, we decided to compile a list of movies that will have you laughing out loud. Here are six movies that will get you through the week.
Dumb & Dumber (1994)
A classic comedy starring Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels as two good-hearted yet dumb-witted friends who find themselves on a cross-country trip and get dragged into one hilarious situation after another.
Superbad (2007)
A hilarious coming-of-age comedy about two friends as they try to navigate the last day of high school, only to find themselves having one wild misadventure after another.
Office Space (1999)
Anyone who has ever worked in an office can relate to this cult classic comedy. The movie captures the soul-crushing nature of the corporate world and hilariously pokes fun at it.
The Hangover (2009)
The story of a bachelor party gone wrong, this chaotic comedy will have you laughing out loud in no time as three friends try to figure out what they did the night before and find their friend before his wedding.
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
A hilarious take on the zombie genre, the movie effortlessly blends horror and comedy with its quick wit, funny dialogue, and great performances. The movie is the perfect cure to relax after a long day.
Mean Girls (2004)
A smart and funny movie that stars Lindsay Lohan as a new high school transfer student who must learn to navigate the jungle-like ruthlessness of school. The movie is the perfect pick when you want to unwind and just have a good laugh.