OG: Arjun Das shares selfie with Pawan Kalyan from the set, calls it 'An absolute honour'

Actor Arjun Das, who is playing a key role in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film OG, shared a selfie with the star. Arjun is rumoured to play a villain in the film. The actor recently received praise for his role as the twin villains in Ajith's blockbuster hit Good Bad Ugly.

Taking to X, Arjun wrote:

"It has been an absolute honour @PawanKalyan Garu. Will cherish every single day of working with you. Thank you for taking time out whenever we shot, to sit down & talk to me despite your extremely busy schedule. Will forever cherish our conversations. I truly hope I get to collaborate with you again Sir."

Pawan Kalyan rejoins

Pawan Kalyan had recently rejoined the sets of OG. The actor had put the project on hold due to his commitments as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh and to wrap the filming of his other project, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The actor plays the role of Ojas "OG" Gambheera, a former gangster who is forced to return to his old life to kill an old rival, Omi Bhau. The role of Omi Bhau will be played by Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi, marking his Telugu debut.

A star-studded cast and crew behind OG

OG is directed and written by Sujeeth, known for his work on movies like Run Raja Run and Saaho. The cinematography for the movie is helmed by Ravi K. Chandran, editing by National Award winner Naveen Nooli, and music composed by National Award winner Thaman S.

The movie boasts an ensemble supporting cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, and Abhimanyu Singh. OG has a reported budget of ₹250 crores ($29 million).

The movie will be released in all major Indian languages and will hit the big screen on 25 September 2025.